USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats from 21-DMA below 0.9700, snaps three-day uptrend

USD/CHF eases from a fortnight high as buyers take a breather around 0.9680, after rising the most in three weeks, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair prints …
