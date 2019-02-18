Swiss franc rises on Monday versus greenback but moves off highs. USD/CHF outlook favors the downside while below 1.0050. The Swiss Franc rose against the US dollar on Monday, on a quiet session amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF rebounds from 1-week lows, remains below 1.0050 - February 18, 2019
- Live Swiss Franc to Australian Dollar Exchange Rate (CHF/AUD) Today - February 18, 2019
- Market View and Analysis – USD/CHF - February 18, 2019