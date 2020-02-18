EUR/USD is trading just above 1.0820, the lowest since 2017, as the coronavirus outbreak is taking its economic toll on Apple among others. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment figure is eyed. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF seen struggling in the 0.9960 region – Commerzbank - February 18, 2020
- Switzerland commits CHF 10.2 million following November earthquake in Albania - February 18, 2020
- BRIEF-Leclanché Secures Convertible Loan Facility Of Up To CHF 39 Million - February 18, 2020