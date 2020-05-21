A goodish pickup in the USD demand assisted USD/CHF to gain some traction on Thursday. The upside seemed limited amid softer risk sentiment and worsening US-China relations. Investors now look forward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF stages a modest recovery from 3-week lows, holds above mid-0.9600s - May 21, 2020
- CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Purchases of EUR and CHF Bonds - May 20, 2020
- Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 44 by Barclays - May 20, 2020