EUR/USD could face strong selling pressure below key support of 1.1052. The pair created a bearish hammer on Wednesday. That candlestick pattern is widely considered an early warning of an impending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 200-day SMA, 7-week-old trendline cap rise to 8-day high - November 22, 2019
- BRIEF-Promaxima Immobilien H1 Results Down At CHF -4.3 Mln - November 21, 2019
- Spearvest buys CHF 36m premier property in Switzerland - November 21, 2019