The pair stalls its recent pullback from multi-month tops set earlier this month. Technical set-up turns neutral ahead of the crucial US-China trade negotiations. The USD/CHF pair extended its recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Rebounds from ascending trend-channel support near 0.9900 handle - October 9, 2019
- Aliskiren drug can delay progression of congestive heart failure, lengthen survival rates - October 8, 2019
- USD/CHF finds support near 0.9900, turns flat on the day near 0.9950 - October 8, 2019