During the trading session on Tuesday, October, 10, the US dollar is strongly going down against Swiss franc and stepped away from the local highs, renewed in the end of the last week. The instrument is falling due to the weak positions of the US currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: dollar is under pressure - October 12, 2017
- Nestlé invests CHF 30 million in infant formula plant in Russia - October 12, 2017
- EUR/CHF Breakout? - October 12, 2017