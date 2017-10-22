10/20 #USDCHF m5 GSI with 68 matching events: Up to 0.9844 at 68% Down to 0.9815 .. 10/20 #USDCHF: SSI of 2.99 shows 75% positions are long–contrarian signal for pric.. 10/20 #USDCHF: SSI of 3.07 shows 75% positions are long–contrarian signal for pric..
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Watchlist: Make or Break for USD/CHF! https://t.co/tOqJeBHlKk - October 22, 2017
- $USDCHF – USD/CHF: Trend line break out – https://t.co/hzDHYwqT5A - October 22, 2017
- Can USD/CHF Produce A Breakout? - October 22, 2017