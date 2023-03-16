(Reuters) – Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard is in exclusive talks to buy some of French energy company TotalEnergies retail assets for 3.1 billion euros ($3.29 billion) in cash, the Canadian company said on Thursday.
