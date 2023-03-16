NEW YORK (Reuters) – Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said a recession could happen within the next four months, as recent U.S. bank failures have exacerbated the tightening of financial conditions caused by higher borrowing rates.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- DoubleLine’s Gundlach sees US recession within four months - March 16, 2023
- Global shares gain as banking sector lifelines bolster confidence - March 16, 2023
- Astra seeks more time to boost stock above $1 to avert delisting - March 16, 2023