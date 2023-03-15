LONDON (Reuters) – Silicon Valley Bank had only a limited presence in the European Union, but its collapse shows why lightly regulated foreign lenders need to meet stricter rules inside the EU, the bloc’s financial services chief said on Wednesday.
