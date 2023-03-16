(Reuters) – Nasdaq futures rose on Thursday as the Swiss central bank’s lifeline for Credit Suisse calmed global markets, with investors awaiting more economic data to assess the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Explainer-Credit Suisse: How did it get to crisis point? - March 16, 2023
- U.S. envoy says deal between Serbia and Kosovo “entirely” possible this year - March 16, 2023
- Oil regains some ground after Credit Suisse lifeline - March 16, 2023