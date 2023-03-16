By Laura Sanicola Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, clawing back some ground from more than one-year lows hit in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.
