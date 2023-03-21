BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Verdi union and the railway and transport union EVG are planning strikes that are expected to cause widespread disruption on railways and at airports next Monday in a rumbling dispute over wages, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
