By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan (BOJ) should consider allowing the longer end of the bond yield curve to move more flexibly even as it maintains ultra-loose monetary policy, Ranil Salgado, the International Monetary Fund’s Japan mission chief, said on Friday.
