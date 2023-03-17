MERIDA, Mexico (Reuters) – Bank of Mexico’s main focus is tackling inflation, deputy governor Galia Borja said on Thursday, when asked how fears of a banking crisis roiling U.S. and European markets could impact monetary policy at the central bank.
