LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria is withholding $743 million in revenue earned by international carriers operating in the country, the highest amount owed by any nation, a spokesperson for the global airlines industry association said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Blinken announces $150 million in new aid for Sahel - March 16, 2023
- Credit Suisse is sued by US shareholders over finances, controls - March 16, 2023
- Fed likely to raise rates by 25 bps, with eyes on banks -PIMCO’s CIO - March 16, 2023