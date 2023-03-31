By Uditha Jayasinghe COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate eased to 50.3% in March from 50.6% in February, the statistics department said on Friday. The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a reduction in food inflation to 47.6% in March from
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.N. human rights chief decries ‘shockingly routine’ abuses in Ukraine war - March 31, 2023
- India’s external debt rises to $613.1 billion as of end-Dec – Govt - March 31, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate eases to 50.3% in March - March 31, 2023