GENEVA (Reuters) – The United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk deplored on Friday how grave human rights violations were “shockingly routine” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said the number of civilian casualties was far higher than official figures.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.N. human rights chief decries ‘shockingly routine’ abuses in Ukraine war - March 31, 2023
- India’s external debt rises to $613.1 billion as of end-Dec – Govt - March 31, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate eases to 50.3% in March - March 31, 2023