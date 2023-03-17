By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Tech giants will likely challenge a new European Union law aimed at reining in their power with the first cases in a potential wave of litigation expected by year-end, one of the EU’s top judges said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Tests Previous Resistance - March 17, 2023
- Heads of Belarusian media outlet sentenced to 12 years at closed trial - March 17, 2023
- Top EU judge expects a wave of litigation from tech giants against new tech law - March 17, 2023