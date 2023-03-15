ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey will continue discussions to extend a deal that allows grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for 120 days rather than 60 days, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Price Analysis: Will Bullish Momentum Prevail? - March 15, 2023
- Swiss central bank ready to pump liquidity into Credit Suisse ‘if necessary’ - March 15, 2023
- Canada to send ammunition, missiles to support Ukraine’s air defense - March 15, 2023