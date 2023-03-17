(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Friday as investors remained wary about a potential banking crisis despite a lifeline to troubled regional lender First Republic Bank from the country’s largest banks.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US urges Turkey to quickly ratify Sweden’s NATO bid - March 17, 2023
- Putin should be tried along with others responsible for Ukraine barbarity -Polish govt - March 17, 2023
- Denmark deems Syrian province safe for returning refugees, worrying UNHCR - March 17, 2023