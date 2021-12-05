Given the prospect of a further pick-up in inflation and recovery gathering momentum, there are chances that the RBI may raise interest rates by hiking the reverse repo in early 2022 followed by an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- 2022 likely to be more challenging for returns in equities, fixed-income investments - December 4, 2021
- Daily Voice | Expect first rate hike by RBI in second or third quarter of CY22, says Sharad Chandra Shukla of Mehta Equities - December 4, 2021
- Omicron concerns, MPC review to steer equities - December 4, 2021