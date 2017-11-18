Boursa Kuwait equities pare losses, edge marginally up

KUWAIT: Boursa Kuwait ended last week in the green zone. The Price Index closed at 6,309.31 points, up by 0.81 percent from the week before closing, the Weighted Index increased by 1.33 percent after closing at 402.96 points, whereas the KSX-15 Index …
