Bursa Malaysia ended broadly higher on the last day of the week, lifted by a strong recovery in global equities and the newly-released positive economic data for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, said a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bursa rises in tandem with global equities - November 11, 2022
- The impact of the energy crisis on UK equities - November 11, 2022
- ETMarkets Smart Talk: Planning to invest Rs 10 lakh? Can put 70% in equities if you have stable cash flows: Ajit Banerjee - November 10, 2022