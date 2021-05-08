Exchange operator Cboe Europe has hired Natan Tiefenbrun as senior vice president, head of European equities. Tiefenbrun is joining Cboe from Bank of America, where he had worked since 2013 as a …
Cboe poaches BofA’s Tiefenbrun to head European equities unit
