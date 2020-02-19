“Interest rates are so low that … it’s made equities the only game in town,” says David Lafferty of Natixis Investment Managers. His firm estimates China’s GDP growth could be between 4.0% to 4.5% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities are the ‘only game in town’ as China’s growth slows amid coronavirus crisis: Natixis - February 18, 2020
- EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities at one-week low as Apple warning sours risk appetite - February 18, 2020
- Sterling Equities Could Earn 70% Return On Mets Stakes It Acquired Last Year - February 18, 2020