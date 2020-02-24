THIS week, the bears dominated the domestic equities market, amidst continued risk-off sentiments and the absence of positive market catalysts. Consequently, after four trading days of losses, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities investors trade N17.9bn shares on negative sentiment - February 24, 2020
- European Equities: Futures Point to a Tough Day Ahead for the Bulls - February 24, 2020
- Virus jitters weigh on equities; gold hits new highs - February 21, 2020