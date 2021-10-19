Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood, discusses the impact of cost pressures on corporate profitability and earnings, and what this means for equity markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities still have further upside despite cost pressures, strategist says - October 19, 2021
- Why and under what circumstances inflation is favorable for equities? - October 19, 2021
- USA Equities Corp. Launches Q-Scale Product to Meet Growing Mental Health End Market Demand - October 19, 2021