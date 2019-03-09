European equities finished the week on a negative note, resulting in stocks notching up their biggest weekly fall since December. Losses extended after weak economic data in China and Germany, plus po…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European equities end on negative note after weak economic data - March 8, 2019
- European equities end on a negative note after weak economic data - March 8, 2019
- Global equities decline on weaker than expected US jobs data - March 8, 2019