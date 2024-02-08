The bull market has just started, and the S&P 500 (SP500) could reach 6000 by the end of 2025 or in 2026, said Steve Auth, Federated Hermes Equities CIO.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Federated Hermes Equities CIO: The bull market has just started - February 8, 2024
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Lower in Thursday Trading - February 8, 2024
- European Equities Close Mixed in Thursday Trading; German Inflation Falls to 2.9% - February 8, 2024