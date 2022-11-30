US benchmark indices logged solid gains on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could start reducing the size of its interest rate increases as soon as next month.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Powell Signals Smaller Rate Hikes Ahead, Driving Equities Higher - November 30, 2022
- What this commodities ratio could say about the year ahead for equities - November 30, 2022
- Younger Investors Hold 80% Of 401(k)s Assets in Equities, New Study Finds - November 30, 2022