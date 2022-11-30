US benchmark indices were up notably ahead of Wednesday’s close after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could start reducing the size of its interest rate increases as soon as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Powell Signals Smaller Rate Increases Ahead, Pushing Equities Higher - November 30, 2022
- Expectations of Hawkish Comments from Powell Keep Traders Cautions; US Equities Mixed - November 30, 2022
- Expectations of Hawkish Comments from Fed Chair Powell Keep Traders Cautions, US Equities Mixed - November 30, 2022