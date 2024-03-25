Foreign selling of Malaysian equities extended for a fourth week, albeit 24% lower at RM313.8 million last week, from RM415.1 million the prior week. In its weekly fund flow report on Monday (March 25 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities pause as markets await new clues - March 25, 2024
- Foreign selling of Malaysian equities slowed 24% to RM313.8m last week, says MIDF - March 25, 2024
- Live news: Japanese equities fall as yen and renminbi strengthen against dollar - March 25, 2024