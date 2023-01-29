Foreign investors have pulled out a net of over Rs 17,000 crore this month so far due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets and the cautious stance adopted by them ahead of the Union Budget and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget; take out Rs 17,000 crore from equities in Jan - January 29, 2023
- FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget; take out Rs 17,000 cr from equities in Jan - January 29, 2023
- EIS: Israeli Equities Offer Strong Returns And Further Upside On Valuation - January 27, 2023