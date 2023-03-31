London’s blue chips are little changed as investors eye key inflation figures in the EU and US later today FTSE 100 falls back to opening levels Quarter four GDP revised upwards, house prices fall …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 little changed; UK GDP revised upwards, Citi lowers European equities - March 31, 2023
- European Equities Rally in Thursday Trading - March 30, 2023
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities subdued as focus returns to global policy tightening - March 30, 2023