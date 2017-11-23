GLOBAL SNAPSHOT: China Policy Scares Equities; Post-Thanksgiving Trade To Be Thin

The U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. The three main equity markets are up between 16% and 28% for the year as of Wednesday’s close on an expanding U.S. economy, low returns for bonds, rising corporate profits and bets that the Trump …
