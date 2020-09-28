I expect that a united Biden government would provide a significant demand-side boost to the US economy. I expect that a united Trump government would also lead to fiscal expansion, as an extension of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Harr’s view: How the US election could lift equities and interest rates - September 27, 2020
- BT Insight – Are equities heading for a larger correction? - September 27, 2020
- Brexit ‘endgame’ will see a last-minute compromise between the UK and EU — boosting equities and the pound, one top strategist says - September 27, 2020