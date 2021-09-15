Now this divergence is wider than the one seen during the taper tantrum in 2013, and the bursting of the Chinese equity bubble in 2015. Even European indexes have fared far better than Chinese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Invesco warns of risks in Chinese equities - September 15, 2021
- DJ Tailwind For Equities Not as Strong Going Forward — Market Talk - September 15, 2021
- Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need - September 15, 2021