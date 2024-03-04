Japan is a top pick for equities, according to a JPMorgan Equity Strategy Report, published on Monday. JPM upgraded Japan equities (NYSEARCA:EWJ), (DXJ) to overweight in their December 2022 global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Japan equities are a top JPMorgan pick over U.S., Eurozone - March 4, 2024
- Fidelity International appoints co-CIO to lead equities division - March 4, 2024
- A hotter but shorter cycle for equities in 2024 – MS - March 4, 2024