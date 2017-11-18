Riding on a sovereign ratings upgrade of the Indian government’s bonds by US credit rating agency Moody’s and bargain hunting by investors, the key Indian equity indices closed Friday’s trade on a higher note. However, on a week-on-week comparison, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Moody’s upgrade cheers equities, but weekly gains muted - November 18, 2017
- Moody’s upgrade cheers equities, but weekly gains muted (Market Review) - November 18, 2017
- Coastal Equities, of Florida, is the buyer of Kalmia Plaza in Aiken - November 17, 2017