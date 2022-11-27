The intensity of bargain-hunting for Nigerian equities has increased in the last trading days as investors upped demand for value-driven large and medium stocks. With more open market buy orders and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nigerian equities lead global rally with N1.7tr gain in five days - November 27, 2022
- Should you invest in unlisted equities during a bull run - November 27, 2022
- Thor Equities unveils $3B Coney Island casino bid - November 27, 2022