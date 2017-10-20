PH equities down on continued profit-taking

The local stock barometer faltered on Friday as investors reassessed gains from the recent run-up to all-time highs. The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) shed 66.42 points or 0.78 percent to close at 8,420.95, weighed down by heavy foreign selling.
