US benchmark indices rose as the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits jumped to the highest level since February, pointing to a slowing labor market while raising focus on Friday’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Rising US Jobless Claims Set to Help Equities Break Five-Day Losing Streak - December 8, 2022
- Highest Continuing Claims Since February Buoying US Equities - December 8, 2022
- What BOJ Ending Yield-Curve Control Could Mean for Global Bonds and Japanese Equities - December 8, 2022