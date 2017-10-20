Tracy Tregar thrives on a busy schedule—she’s dedicated to her work, Chicago sports, volunteering in the community and is passionate about flying trapeze. She spent the majority of her career as an attorney in Chicago before joining Syndicated Equities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Syndicated Equities’ Tracy Tregar: Flying trapeze helped build strength, courage in career and life - October 20, 2017
- US cash equities are the best risk-adjusted rate return in town: NYSE trader - October 20, 2017
- Junk Bond Managers Are Now Buying Equities - October 20, 2017