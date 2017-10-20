Keith Bliss of Cuttone and Company joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the current rally in stocks and the importance of tax cuts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- US cash equities are the best risk-adjusted rate return in town: NYSE trader - October 20, 2017
- Junk Bond Managers Are Now Buying Equities - October 20, 2017
- Equities Advance to New Record Highs Following Senate Vote - October 20, 2017