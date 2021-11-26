AUD/USD pauses at three-month low under 0.7200 on strong Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/USD stays pressured at the lowest levels since August, recently bouncing off intraday low. Preliminary reading of Australia Retail Sales jumped past 2.5% forecast, 1.3% prior in October. US open, …
