Economic data out through the Asian session was skewed to the positive, while the equity markets went into reverse, as we look ahead to Draghi, scheduled to speak later today and what other surprises the U.S President has for the markets. Economic data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Draghi and Trump to Drive the EUR and USD, as Asian Equities Slide - March 14, 2018
- US Dollar Bulls Retreat After CPI: JPY Falls Ahead of BoJ Minutes - March 13, 2018
- Hungary’s Gold Repatriation Adds To Growing Protest Against US Dollar Hegemony - March 13, 2018