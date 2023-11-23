The Swedish krona moved sideways after the latest interest rate decision by Riksbank. The USD/SEK exchange rate was trading at 10.50 on Thursday, down sharply from the year-to-date high of 11.27. It …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/SEK, USD/SEK: Krona outlook after the Riksbank decision - November 23, 2023
- Pound Sterling Today: European PMI Confidence Data Crucial For GBP/EUR, GBP/USD - November 23, 2023
- EUR/USD stays bid while EUR/GBP stabilizes and USD/CNH remains under pressure - November 23, 2023