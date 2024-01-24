EUR/USD gains ground after the mixed Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for the Eurozone and Germany. The EUR/USD pair edges higher to near 1.0880 during the European session on Wednesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD advances to near 1.0890 after the mixed Eurozone, German PMI data - January 24, 2024
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD Price Forecast: PMI Figures Weigh In, Dollar Index Declines 0.40% - January 24, 2024
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains fragile as focus shifts to ECB - January 24, 2024